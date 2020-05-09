Councilmember calls for closure of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego city councilmember is calling for the complete closure of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, which police have identified as a hot spot for gatherings, especially at night.

In a press release Friday, Councilmember Jennifer Campbell said the situation is a problem for public health and safety and called on the city to close the park altogether.

I believe it’s time we step back to better reassess the opening of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park to protect public health, discourage illegal gatherings and keep people safe. I look forward to working with @Kevin_Faulconer and city staff to activate this plan as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/CdwhtX2PXa — CM Jennifer Campbell (@CMJenCampbell) May 8, 2020

“I appreciate the fact that she’s paying attention, but we want to make it clear that we’ve never advocated for having the park close to 24-7. We have advocated for closing the park after dark,” Sunset Cliffs resident Glen Volk said.

Volk says he and his neighbors have seen an alarming increase in people flocking to Sunset Cliffs, specifically in the late evening hours.

“With bars and restaurants closed, schools closed, with people out of work, it quickly ramped up into ‘let’s go watch the bioluminescence and party,’” said Volk.

Volk also shared pictures from neighbors finding everything from excessive trash to urine in a water bottle scattered throughout the neighborhood.

Last week, San Diego police officers restricted some parking in the area. Police will now staff officers to remain in the area through midnight, instead of just passing through on patrol.

At Friday’s news conference, Mayor Kevin Faulconer didn’t address the idea of shutting the park down, instead calling on San Diegans to do the right thing.

“We have seen a lot more compliance but it hasn’t been enough,” Faucloner said. “We’ve sent extra officers there at night and I think the message is getting out. I want to reinforce and reiterate we have to follow those social distancing requirements.”

Police are asking any residents experiencing issues after midnight to call the department’s non-emergency line.