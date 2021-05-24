Councilman: San Diego needs ‘bold and immediate action’ on child care

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Councilman Raul Campillo called Monday for a city facilities assessment on available space for child care services.

Campillo said he will reiterate the call Wednesday at the council’s Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee, which he chairs.

“I was honored to stand in a child care center this morning to discuss the future of San Diego children and families,” he said. “Unfortunately, recent trends show that our city is becoming less family-friendly. We need to take bold and immediate action to counter this trend.”

Campillo was joined by representatives of Educational Enrichment Systems and Michael Zucchet, general manager of the San Diego Municipal Employees Association

“At Educational Enrichment Systems, we know firsthand the value of partnering with the city of San Diego to make quality, affordable childcare more accessible to working families,” an EES statement reads. “On underutilized city land, we transformed two vacant, run-down properties into state-of-the-art child care facilities in Linda Vista.

“For over 20 years, we’ve provided child care for thousands of working families from all nine City Council districts, including many children of city employees. This type of partnership works, and we look forward to its expansion.”

