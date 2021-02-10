Council paves way for dirt roads to have chance at major repairs

SAN DIEGO – San Diego City Council has struck down a decades-old policy in a vote that could pave the way for dozens of miles of dirt roads and alleys to be repaired.

For Catherine Goff and son Spencer Goff, it has been 20 years of driving home on a bumpy dirt road filled with potholes.



“We’re having to dodge them as we leave every day,” Spencer Goff said.

They’re not alone. A city report showed the city has more than 60 miles of dirt roads and alleys, which are prone to mudslides and flooding. And most of the roads are located in low-income neighborhoods.

Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, who represents District 8, proposed striking down old policies which essentially prevented the city from making improvements on those roads.

On Tuesday, the proposal was unanimously approved in a vote by City Council.

“This policy was preventing us from even considering some of these streets,” Moreno said.

The new policy means streets can at least be considered for funding repair during budget discussions, all in the spirit of equity. But in the meantime, property owners are the ones who will do long-term maintenance to their dirt roads until funding is available.

“It was several thousand for us to just do the tiny repair that we did,” Spencer Goff said.

Even though the new policy is only a step in the right direction, most seem hopeful to have a better drive home in the future.

“It’d be a godsend — that would be great,” Goff said.

Still, some say they would miss that down-home feel that a dirt road brings.

“It’s like country-living a little bit,” neighbor Mario Vazquez said.