Council member introduces ordinance to ban ‘ghost guns’

SAN DIEGO — A city council member has introduced an ordinance to ban so-called “ghost guns” within San Diego city limits.

Marni von Wilpert, who represents district 5, said she is introducing the ordinance in response to rising gun violence in San Diego. If approved, it would prohibit the possession, purchase, sale, receipt and transportation of non-serialized, unfinished frames, unfinished receivers and non-serialized firearms.

Von Wilpert announced the “Eliminate Non-Serialized Untraceable Firearms” ordinance at a Wednesday news conference. She plans to bring the ordinance to the full city council at an 11 a.m. meeting Monday.

“Now is the time to act to protect our communities from the spread of ‘ghost guns’ being used by criminals and fueling gun violence in San Diego,” said von Wilpert. “City governments must lead in the fight against gun violence and that is why I am proud to introduce the ENUF ordinance to close the “ghost gun” loophole and keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals.”

The San Diego Police Department said Tuesday that officers recovered three “ghost guns” after a police chase led to a police-involved shooting Friday night.

San Diego city officials announced earlier this month a new slate of law enforcement strategies designed to curb a recent “surge” in local violent crime. The initiative also aims to address the proliferation of unregistered “ghost guns.”

The plan, which officially went into effect July 9, will be reassessed monthly, according to police.