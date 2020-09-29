Council approves 1,800-unit housing development in Mira Mesa

The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, to allow subdivision and construction on the 3Roots project, a 413-acre housing development in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, complete with 1,800 residential units including 180 affordable housing units, a 40-acre mixed-use urban area and a 1.5-acre “mobility hub” for transit. (City of San Diego)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to allow subdivision and construction on a 413-acre housing development in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, complete with 1,800 residential units including 180 affordable housing units, a 40-acre mixed-use urban area and a 1.5-acre “mobility hub” for transit.

The 3Roots project, located at 10207 Camino Santa Fe, will also include a 23-acre community park with sports fields and passive open areas. The plan reserves 1.25 acres of that park space for a possible public recreation center.

A planned central hub, referred to in project plans as the Root Collective, will include commercial retail, office space, restaurants and high density multi-family dwellings — including three to five story apartments and townhomes. This central hub will include the mobility hub, which will include ride-share parking spaces, meeting spots for private shuttles and on-demand transportation, a bike repair spot and connections to the future bus rapid transit along Carroll Canyon Road.

Other zones of the development include the Meadows, Routes and Canopy districts, which will have single-family dwellings at a density of 10 to 34 units per acre.

Of the proposed units, 180 will be reserved for families with incomes earning up to 65% of the area median income.

Councilman Chris Cate, in whose district the project lands, said he was ecstatic about the project for the hundreds of jobs it would create and for the 1,800 new homes to help alleviate the region’s housing crisis.

The council voted 9-0 to approve multiple items to allow the project to proceed — including an environmental impact report, a rezoning and modification of development fees to compensate for a community park.

For the past 60 years, the property had been used as a sand, gravel and aggregate mine. Mining operations ceased in 2016 and 3Roots is part of a reclamation effort.