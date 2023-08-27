SAN DIEGO — Weather officials are warning of dangerously hot conditions to begin the week in some areas.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect Monday at 10 a.m. – Tuesday at 8 p.m. for areas including Poway, Escondido, Santee, San Marcos and El Cajon. During the same time frame, a heat advisory will be in effect for areas including the mountains and deserts, such as Julian and Borrego Springs, which is expected to reach the 110s.

While people are trying to beat the heat, snakes are trying to do the same.

“When it gets really hot in the heat of the day just like us, they seek shade, which could be inside homes,” said Bruce Ireland, The Snake Wrangler.

He said when the weather gets warmer, they see more snakes going into homes, solely to seek shade.

“A lot of homes don’t have air conditioning, so their only option is to leave doors and windows open, and snakes aren’t necessarily looking to come into homes, they are looking for shade and shelter,” Ireland said.

He caught a rattlesnake hiding in the shade under a car in Encinitas Sunday afternoon. He said snakes will typically hunt for food in the mornings and evenings when it is really warm outside, and then during the heat of the day, they will seek shelter in some sort of shade, which could be someone’s house if there’s a way in, such as a door open.

Rancho Peñasquitos resident Chad Dresbach found a snake near his home over the weekend.

“In Rancho Peñasquitos, wasn’t a rattlesnake, but it was a big snake,” Dresbach added.

He also recently saw a snake on a trail, something more common.

“We just saw a really big one on the trails of Escondido, but we just left it alone,” Dresbach said.

Ireland said the best thing to do when you encounter a snake is to leave it alone.

“Just walk around it, just give it space, snakes don’t want anything to do with humans typically, the only time they are going to be defensive typically is if you choose to engage that snake,” Ireland said. “I would just say leave it alone.”