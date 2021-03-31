Corvette driver dies after crashing into parked truck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 23-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when he swerved and crashed into a work truck on the side of a Rancho Bernardo road, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Bernardo Heights Parkway and Avenida Venusto, just east of Interstate 15, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 23-year-old driver was heading southbound on Bernardo Heights Parkway in a 1990 Chevrolet Corvette when he drifted to the right at a slight turn and slammed into the back of a parked work truck, Buttle said.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the officer said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators determined speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, Buttle said.

