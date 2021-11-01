Coroner identifies bystander killed in street racing crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Monday released the name of the bystander who was killed during a street race in Otay Mesa.

Two motorists were racing at about 6 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Kerns Street when a driver lost control of his vehicle and went up on the sidewalk, striking a bystander who was watching the race, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

Quarann Maurice Ray Lottie, 32, of Compton, was in the driveway of a commercial business when he was hit by the vehicle, according to a report from the Department of the Medical Examiner.

Lottie died of his injuries on scene after officers started CPR, the report said.

No arrests were immediately reported.

SDPD traffic units responded and were handling the investigation.

