Coronavirus: San Diego County sees 551 new cases, 7 deaths

SAN DIEGO — Seven deaths and 551 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to San Diego County on Friday.

The new data also reveals two new community outbreaks, one in a business setting and the second at a government facility.

The new cases brings the number of San Diego County residents who have tested positive for the virus to 32,330.

A total of 593 residents have died since March, including seven deaths that were reported to the county on Friday.

A spokesperson said the four men and three women had underlying conditions and died between July 29 and Aug. 7.

So far, 664,047 tests have been reported to the county.

A total 2,730 residents, 8.4% of total reported cases, were hospitalized because of the virus with 682 people needing intensive care.

