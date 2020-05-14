Coronavirus pandemic has ‘amplified existing challenges’ for children

SAN DIEGO — The coronavirus pandemic has reached all corners of American society. But the outbreak also has amplified socioeconomic inequalities in the U.S., and particularly the way those disadvantages impact children, according to a USD professor’s report presented this week in Senate hearings about the virus.

The report by Eileen Fry-Bowers, an associate professor in USD’s Hahn School of Nursing, was cited during Tuesday’s Senate hearings on the coronavirus, included by Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who also is a medical doctor. Cassidy, a Republican, cited the article in a recent tweet, stating, “the collective response to the disease promotes an environment that increases the vulnerability of children.”

Fry-Bowers’ writing, which appeared in the Journal of Pediatric Nursing, highlights the detrimental effect poverty has on children, now exasperated by the pandemic.

#COVID19 has interrupted our lives & the impacts will persist. Although most children don't appear to be at physical risk from the disease itself, the collective response to the disease promotes an environment that increases the vulnerability of children.https://t.co/DTQybxWarp — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) May 12, 2020

“Kids weren’t in a great place before COVID-19,” she told Fox 5. “We have child poverty rates; we have inequities. COVID-19 has really amplified existing challenges and I wanted to draw attention to that.”

In particular, she explores the role schools and teachers play with children, from providing meals to identifying mental issues such as anxiety and depression — and even abuse within the home.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” she said. “Parents are losing their jobs. That creates financial stress for the household. Any time you have an increases in stress in parents in the household, that’s gonna be reflected in the child and in the child’s behavior.”

There are plenty of resources out there, but the process of signing up often can be cumbersome and confusing for some, Fry-Bowers said.

She also responded to Cassidy’s tweet this week, thanking the senator while arguing her published writing was not “an argument for opening schools and putting normality before safety.”

Thank you for citing my work but the editorial is not an argument for opening schools and putting normality before safety. We must prevent and mitigate the negative impacts on children and families by supporting policies that enhance our social safety net. — Eileen Fry-Bowers, PhD, JD, APRN, FAAN (@efrybowers) May 12, 2020

“We must prevent and mitigate the negative impacts on children and families by supporting policies that enhance our social safety net,” she said.

In a statement on the university’s website, USD Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science Dean Jane M. Georges said the school is proud of her work being cited in the congressional record.

“That our faculty in the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science are producing such important work shaping national policy during this crisis demonstrates our School’s commitment to becoming thought leaders in American nursing,” Georges said.