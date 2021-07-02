Coronado’s Independence Day Parade makes triumphant return Saturday

CORONADO, Calif. – The annual Coronado Independence Day Parade returns in spectacular fashion Saturday morning after last year’s show was axed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers are expecting a record turnout for the parade, which begins at 10 a.m. and runs along Orange Avenue from 1st Street to Churchill Place. Weekend festivities in Coronado are planned throughout the weekend with a fireworks show and a demonstration from the Navy Leap Frogs on Sunday.

“Everyone is very excited about the festivities and the parade and the fireworks because of last year (when) nothing happened,” said Benny Castillo, front desk manager of El Cordova Hotel on Orange Avenue.

Todd Tanghe, president of the nonprofit Coronado Fourth of July organization, say this year’s parade very well could be the largest one they’ve ever had.

“We have actually got 109 entries,” Tanghe said, “which is larger than 2018 and 2019.”

At the El Cordova Hotel, rooms are all booked up for the holiday weekend. It’s a nice change for Castillo compared to last year.

“We are in the hospitality industry and there was no people to be hospitable to last year,” he said. “So, it’s nice. It’s fun to talk to people again and be a part of something.”