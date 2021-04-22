Coronado to bring back annual Fourth of July fireworks show

CORONADO, Calif. – Independence Day will take on new meaning this year in Coronado. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the city plans to set off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

In a unanimous decision Tuesday, the Coronado City Council voted to bring back its annual fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day. The city is also planning for a parade, 7.4K community run and parachute demo from the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs.

Since the holiday is only a couple of weeks after the tentative June 15 statewide reopening date, Mayor Richard Bailey said the goal for the festivities is to have a return to normalcy. To accomplish this, he said the city needs to start planning for the event as seen in years past and to make it happen.

“Some of these planning requirements are time sensitive, including the purchase of fireworks,” said Mayor Bailey. “So the decision [Tuesday] by the city council was to authorize funds in a non-refundable manner to actually purchase these fireworks for the Fourth of July.”

The mayor said the city will follow any public health protocols that are in place at the time of the event. There is no word on whether the city will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend the festivities but the mayor emphasized that their plan will allow the city to accommodate for any additional health protocols if the state or county require them.