Coronado teen undergoes surgery after being shot while trying to sell jewelry

CORONADO, Calif. – An 18-year-old senior at Coronado High School underwent surgery after being shot in the back during a meeting to sell jewelry.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey identified the victim as Jacob Mckanry and said the young man was shot around 9:30 p.m. Monday when he met two men in the 900 block of Orange Avenue to sell them a piece of jewelry he had listed online.

“The victim, Jacob Mckanry, is a friend of mine and his parents have asked me to share the following: Jacob met two men last night to sell a piece of jewelry. The men attempted to rob Jacob and he was shot in his back,” Bailey said in an email Tuesday morning. “The bullet damaged a lung and his liver. He had surgery last night and is currently at UCSD in Hillcrest in stable condition.”

Investigators said that Mckanry connected with the buyers online and agreed to meet them to sell the jewelry. At some point in the transaction, the pair grabbed the jewelry and shot the teen as they ran off.

Both men are believed to be in their 20s. One has a heavy build, curly dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and baggy pants.

The other suspect was seen removing clothing as he ran off.

Police asked business owners in the area to review surveillance footage to check if they caught video of the shooting or the suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Coronado Police Department at 619-522-7350.

