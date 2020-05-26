Coronado teen to undergo second surgery after shooting

CORONADO, Calif. — Several weeks after a Coronado teenager was shot while trying to sell a piece of jewelry, he’s preparing for his second surgery.

Jacob Mckanry was home for less than 48 hours before being rushed back to the hospital due to an infection.

“I’m nervous, honestly,” he said. “I mean you think after the last one, it’s horrible the bullet is still left in me.”

Mckanry and his father talked to FOX 5 about the upcoming surgery and why it’s so challenging. Jacob says it’s going to be another major surgery.

“The difficulty is the location. It’s on the back of the aorta right now to the main vein that’s next to the spine and all the blood vessels branch off from there to go to your major organs,” his father, Chris Mckanry, said.

Mckanry has an aneurism on his aorta that needs to be repaired. A surgeon will also attempt to remove the bullet still lodged inside/

“I just want it out. That’s kind of a memory attached to it that will always be there. I mean obviously I have the scars for that, but I don’t want that metal in there,” Mckanry said.

Mckanry was shot on the night of May 4 in Coronado as he was trying to sell a gold chain necklace. Police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting and robbery.

“What makes me most glad about it is that that’s one less person out there harming people that’s just trying to do decent things and make an honest living,” McKanry said. “By shooting me in the back, is just cowardly on their behalf.”

Both Mckanry and his father say as frightful as the experience has been, the continuous prayers, love and support have gotten them through it.

“Things happen for a reason and as strange as it sounds — it’s been a horrific experience for us all — it’s been miracle after miracle. It’s a miracle he’s still here,” Mckanry’s father said.

As of late Monday, detectives were still searching for two people involved.

The surgery, slated for Tuesday morning at UC San Diego Health, is expected to last nearly eight hours.