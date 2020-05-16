Coronado teen back in hospital after being shot

CORONADO, Calif. — A Coronado teen who recently returned home after he was shot is back in the hospital, his father said.

Jacob Mckanry, 18, was readmitted to the hospital early Friday to be treated for an infection that abscessed, his father said. He was expected to remain there until at least Monday.

The Coronado High School senior was shot in the back May 4 when he met up with two men to sell a piece of jewelry he had listed online. The bullet damaged a lung and his liver, and he was rushed into emergency surgery.

Mckanry spent more than a week in the hospital and returned home Wednesday. Family and friends lined up along 7th Street, holding up signs and shaking pom poms to welcome the football player home.