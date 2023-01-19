CORONADO, Calif. — A 1937 shipwreck has been uncovered by the last two major storm swells.

The SS Monte Carlo’s twisted metal superstructure can be seen at low tide on the south end of Coronado.

“My friend just texted me saying you can see the ship, knowing how rare it is that you can see it, I thought, I’m never going to see this thing, I better drop everything, head down now,” said Sean Kelly, a history enthusiast.

The prohibition era illegal gambling ship was infamous for booze and prostitution. SS Monte Carlo would moor three miles off the coast to avoid local authorities.

“On New Years Day in 1937 this huge ship crashed on our beach and spilled its entire contents up onto the shore, and to this day, it’s still a headline story,” said Joe Ditler, a local historian.

The wreckage hasn’t been seen since 2016, and now locals are expecting to see a flurry of people swinging by and taking a look.

Originally silver coins were recovered from the crash site and while no coins have been recovered for 60 years or so, metal detectors are expected to fan out for an obligatory search for good measure.