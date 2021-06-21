Coronado school board apologizes for tortillas thrown at Orange Glen basketball players

CORONADO, Calif. — The Coronado school board has apologized after tortillas were thrown at students from a predominantly-Latino school district following a championship basketball game this weekend.

Saturday’s game between Orange Glen High School and Coronado High had already wrapped up when video showed tortillas hurled onto the court and at Orange Glen players.

Coronado’s head coach JD Laaperi said on Twitter that a community member brought the tortillas and distributed them, and that Coronado High School does not condone the behavior.

The California Interscholastic Federation announced Sunday that an investigation into the incident was underway. CIF said it prohibits “discrimination or any acts that are disrespectful or demeaning toward a member school, student-athlete, or school community.”

On Monday, the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board apologized to the Orange Glen school community and said it will hold a meeting Tuesday to address the incident and consider additional actions against those involved.

“The Trustees of the Coronado Unified School District acknowledge these acts to be egregious, demeaning, and disrespectful. We fully condemn the racism, classism, and colorism which fueled the actions of the perpetrators,” a letter obtained by FOX 5 said.

The CUSD School Board issued a formal apology to the Orange Glen players, their peers, parents, teachers and staff.

“We have taken swift action and will convene Tuesday, June 22, 2021, for an emergency special meeting of the board at which time we expect to hear the initial results of ongoing investigations and consider additional actions that may need to be taken,” officials said in the letter.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also condemned the act Monday, calling it unacceptable.

“We have a lot of work to do as a community and I just hope the folks there at the school district take this as a teachable moment and work with these young people,” Gloria told FOX 5. “Help them understand this is not acceptable and quite honestly is not going to set them up well for success.”

Coronado Police responded Saturday to help clear people out of the gym after the game.

“We are extremely disturbed by the behavior of some of those attending last night’s basketball game. Their actions are completely unacceptable,” the department said in a statement.

The police department also promised to investigate and said they were able to identify the adult male who took the tortillas to the game.