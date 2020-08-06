Coronado park temporarily closed with officials citing heavy use during pandemic

The City of Coronado and The Port of San Diego closed the Grand Caribe Shoreline Park Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, until further notice, citing public health orders during the ongoing pandemic.

CORONADO (CNS) – The City of Coronado and The Port of San Diego closed the Grand Caribe Shoreline Park Thursday until further notice, citing public health orders during the ongoing pandemic.

The port had reopened the park in May, but because of heavier-than-usual use at the park — which abuts Chula Vista on the bayside of the Coronado Cays — it has become challenging to enforce social distancing for visitors.

The park will be closed until gatherings are allowed without restrictions. “Closed” signs will be posted at the park, and the Coronado Police Department will assist the port with enforcement of the closure.