Coronado mayor running for 52nd Congressional District

CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey has thrown his hat in the ring for a Congressional seat.
Records show Bailey, a Republican, submitted paperwork Monday to run for California’s 52nd Congressional District, which includes Coronado, Poway and much of northern San Diego.
Bailey was re-elected as mayor of Coronado in 2020 after running unopposed through most of the campaign.
The 52nd Congressional District seat is currently filled by Rep. Scott Peters, a Democrat who was first elected in 2012. Peters defeated Jim DeBello in the general election on November 3, 2020.
Check back for updates on this developing story.