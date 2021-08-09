Coronado mayor running for 52nd Congressional District

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey during an interview with FOX 5 about players and fans throwing tortillas after a Coronado High School basketball game against Orange Glen High School.

CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey has thrown his hat in the ring for a Congressional seat.

Records show Bailey, a Republican, submitted paperwork Monday to run for California’s 52nd Congressional District, which includes Coronado, Poway and much of northern San Diego.

Bailey was re-elected as mayor of Coronado in 2020 after running unopposed through most of the campaign.

The 52nd Congressional District seat is currently filled by Rep. Scott Peters, a Democrat who was first elected in 2012. Peters defeated Jim DeBello in the general election on November 3, 2020.

