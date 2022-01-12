Coronado installs shark-detection buoys off coast

CORONADO, Calif. — Sharks will be easier to detect off the coast of Coronado thanks to two new buoys that were recently installed to monitor their populations.

The pair of buoys, installed in December, are designed to detect tagged sharks that swim within 300 yards of them. The devices are set just off the coast, across from a lifeguard tower and the Hotel del Coronado. Lifeguards and researchers says these buoys will help keep beachgoers safe.

Coronado City Lifeguards are teaming up with Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab researchers to understand the increase in the great white shark population across California.

“Buoys that we’re deploying along the coast, including the two off Coronado, are constantly listening for tagged sharks,” said Dr. Chris Lowe with Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach. “We have about 200 tagged white sharks that we’ve tagged throughout Southern California that move up and down along the coast.”

The buoys will send real-time data to lifeguards so they can respond if needed.

“I would say in the past month or two, we haven’t had any shark sightings but previously, starting in 2019, we were having somewhat-regular sightings,” says Coronado Lifeguards Capt. Sean Carey.

The buoys are solar-powered and can also send environmental data. Lifeguards say this information will help them keep the public and the sharks safe.

“So if a shark engages a human being and it’s a shark of significant size or an adult shark, a mature shark, then we are going to post signs and we are going to warn the public,” Carey said. “If we have an incident that rises to the level of a shark actually biting a human or a human-powered object in the water, we’re going to clear the water and post signs to let everyone know that they need to stay out of the water,.”

Shark Lab says they hope more cities across San Diego County and the state will install similar buoys.