Coronado High’s in-person graduation halted by county

CORONADO, Calif. – Coronado High School made last-minute changes Thursday to its planned in-person graduation ceremony after San Diego County’s public health officer ordered the event to be canceled over COVID-19 restrictions.

Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller backed the decision to hold an in-person ceremony at the school’s football field this week, citing a county order from Tuesday. The order authorized students to gather on school campuses if the school followed state health guidance and posted a Safe Reopening Plan.

But on Wednesday, Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, issued a cease-and-desist order, effectively forcing the school to change plans. The order said non-essential activities should be limited, adding in person ceremonies still are not authorized.

Mueller disagrees with Wooten’s decision.

“We regret that the Public Health Officer has issued this order,” Mueller said. “Our plan for an in-person graduation adhered to all published health and safety regulations. We do not agree with the rationale, but we have no choice but to abide by it.”

The school had taken some precautionary steps for the event, including featuring socially distanced seating, requiring face coverings and limiting family members of graduates.

School board trustee Maria Simon also expressed disappointment, calling the cease-and-desist order “extremely frustrating.”

“The ironic thing about this is that very likely the safest place our students would have been all week would have been socially distanced, with masks, on our football field tonight,” Simon said in a statement to FOX 5.

“I believe that, while she has the ultimate authority to take this action, Dr. Wooten got this one wrong,” Simon said.