CORONADO, Calif. — A Coronado High School employee was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, according to education officials.

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) confirmed in a statement that “the investigation does not involve any CUSD student/s.”

“Administrative leave is a normal procedural step to protect both the integrity of an investigation and due process,” CUSD’s statement read. “We are working in cooperation with the Coronado Police Department to ensure that a thorough and timely investigation is completed.”

The school acknowledged the announcement “raises more questions than we are able to answer at this time.”

“Please be assured that the wellbeing of our students is our priority and the dedicated professionals at our schools remain focused on ensuring student success as we finish the school year,” CUSD said.

School officials did not identify the employee in the statement.