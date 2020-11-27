Coronado gas-powered leaf blower ban begins Jan. 1

CORONADO, Calif. — A new ban on gas-powered leaf blowers will go into effect in Coronado on Jan. 1 that aims to reduce noise pollution and improve air quality.

City council adopted an ordinance in October 2019 that prohibits the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in town and establishes a time limit for the use of allowable leaf blowers within 100 feet of a residentially zoned property from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. The ordinance applies to any person, business or corporation operating a leaf blower within the city.

Council members decided against enacting the ordinance in 2020 and opted instead to give the community more than a year to convert to electric.

The ordinance establishes penalties and enforcement procedures including a written courtesy warning to first-time offenders. Enforcement will be complaint-based and administered primarily by the Community Development Department though the police department would also handle enforcement actions. Violators could receive a written warning and $100 fine for each subsequent violation.

The city converted its leaf blower and string trimmers and those used by its contractors to zero-emission tools in 2018. The council then asked for options to implement a ban throughout the city with the goal of reducing noise pollution and improving air quality.

According to the California Air Resource Board, one hour of using a gas-powered leaf blower is equivalent to driving 1,100 miles. Prohibiting the use of gas-powered leaf blowers should help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The city is also working to adopt a Climate Action Plan by August 2021.

Read more about the ordinance here or here.