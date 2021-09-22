Coronado Ferry ticket price sees largest increase since 1987

SAN DIEGO — The cost of taking a trip on the San Diego-Coronado Ferry just saw its biggest increase in decades.

A one-way fare is now $7, a 40% increase from the $5 that used to be charged per ticket. The increase comes after complaints about lost revenue during the pandemic. The company that operates the ferry claims it lost almost $1 million last year.

The last price hike was a 25-cent jump from $4.75 to $5 in October 2018, with additional previous increases in 1988, 1991, 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2014, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The commuter ferry remains free for Coronado residents and military members. See the schedule and how to buy tickets on the ferry website.

