Coronado community group apologizes for tortilla-throwing incident at June basketball game

CORONADO, Calif. — More than a month after a California Interscholastic Federation regional championship game between Coronado High School and Orange Glen High School ended in controversy, a group of Coronado residents are coming forward to apologize.

“The event was an embarrassment to our community and hurtful to the Escondido community,” said Marely Ramirez, committee member of InclusioNado.

Following the June 19 game that Coronado High won in overtime, Coronado fans are accused of throwing tortillas at the largely Latino Orange Glen squad. The incident was condemned for being racially motivated while some argue that that wasn’t the intent.

The apology came Tuesday from the community initiative group InclusioNado in a small gathering outside the Coronado Unified School District building.

“We want to acknowledge the wrongdoing and the emotional impact this has had, not only on the basketball players from the Escondido team, but also to the community of Escondido and people around the world that have a deep respect for tortillas,” Ramirez said.

The intent behind the tortillas has been fiercely debated since the game in June.

Earlier this month, another local group, We the Parents Coronado, held their own rally outside district headquarters. They supported the Coronado Unified board’s decision to appeal CIF sanctions placed on Coronado High and believe the blame falls on the 40-year-old Coronado man who admitted to bringing and distributing the tortillas.

We the Parents Coronado issued FOX 5 a statement Tuesday evening saying in part: “Though we respect InclusioNado’s right to freedom of speech, they do not speak for the majority of the community of Coronado.”

The Coronado Unified School District, Escondido Union High School District, and the Coronado Police Department all launched independent investigations into the tortilla incident.

All three were not able to give FOX 5 an update as of Tuesday, saying the investigations are still ongoing.