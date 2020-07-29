Coronado commission votes against permit for historical mansion to host events, guests

CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado’s planning commission on Tuesday voted against a request for a permit that would allow the owner of a historical mansion to use the residence as a venue for private parties and weddings.

The Tudor-style landmark, dubbed “Crown Manor,” was built in 1902 and has been vacant for several years. At nearly 23,000 square feet, the home faces the beach and is just north of the Hotel del Coronado.

Bob Spear has lived a few doors down from the Ocean Boulevard home for nearly 30 years. He said he and many of his neighbors don’t support the proposal for multiple reasons.

“All the neighbors that are in direct proximity are totally against it just for noise factors and sort of a special use in a residential area just isn’t going over big,” Spear said.

The commission was asked to issue a recommendation to Coronado City Council on whether to approve or deny the special use permit. Though it was denied, the owner could continue with the process, withdraw the application or alter it and resubmit it later. If approved, the Hotel del Coronado will coordinate and manage all events and accommodations at the property.

That’s another aspect Spear has a problem with.

“The city has not allowed Airbnbs for people unless they rent it out for four-week minimums. So to give one person the ability to have events for one to two days,” Spear said.

“I value you this property so much. I’ve had a love affair with it,” said owner Christopher Bower.

Although he has not done so already, Bower said he has full intent to meet with his neighbors to discuss his proposal.

“I want to understand everybody’s concerns that are impacted by this and be able to either address them adequately or withdraw my application,” said Bower.

If the project goes through, it would be able to house eight rooms and up to 188 people.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, city council will likely hear the proposal during its upcoming meeting August 18.