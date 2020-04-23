Coronado cancels July 4th parade for 1st time in 72-year history

CORONADO, Calif. — It may be months away, but the City of Coronado has decided to cancel its iconic Fourth of July parade and fireworks show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual parade has never before been canceled in its 72-year history. Every year, thousands of people celebrate America’s birthday by lining up along Orange Avenue and watching a parade. Later, they enjoy a fireworks display over Glorietta Bay. But come this Independence Day, the streets will be nearly empty.

Many residents who spoke with FOX 5 said they understand the reason for the cancelation.

“Of course I’m sad ut I think it’s toally going to be done,” resident Robin Siara said. “It’s very predictable.”

Siara, who has lived in Coronado for 11 years, believes the city made the right call.

“We’re only a little more than two months out and there’s no way. They needed to make tat decision, I think it was the right decision but I’m sad because the Fourth of July is a really fun time down here.”

“We’re sad but we understand,” another resident, Sandy Anderson, told FOX 5.

Mayor Richard Bailey says the decision to cancel was a difficult one, but he believes it was the right one and it had to be made.

“It was incredibly painful to even contemplate that this would even be a possibility,” Bailey said. “We live in a very patriotic town. Of course we are home to Naval Base Coronado, we are home to a lot of veterans and we take pride in the men and women that defend our country.”

The annual celebration is said to attract more than 100,000 people a year, but Bailey says “it wouldn’t be unheard of to have as many as 300,000 to 500,000 people attend and visit the city of Coronado on July 4th.

A size too big to be considered safe during a time when people are advised to stay home and practice social distancing.

Neighboring city Imperial Beach has also canceled all events through the month of July.