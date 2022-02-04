Coronado Bridge barriers proposed in effort to prevent suicides

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

CORONADO, Calif. — The California Department of Transportation is proposing to add vertical nets along the San Diego-Coronado Bridge to stop and prevent suicides.

“We view this really as both a mental health issue and also a transportation issue that needs to be addressed,” Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey said.

Since 1969, there have been over 400 suicides deaths on the Coronado Bridge, according to Bailey. He says the bridge is averaging one suicide a month and is the second bridge with the most suicides in the state, after the Golden Gate Bridge.

“People need to understand bridge closures are happening, people are taking their own lives,” said Wayne Strickland, who has been advocating for a suicide barrier for many years. “It’s all preventable with this new vertical net.”

Bailey says when suicides and attempted suicides happen, it closes the bridge for hours preventing people with other emergencies from going across.

“Every time there is an attempted suicide, and someone does not take their life, fortunately, it does result in a traffic backup on both sides of the bridge, which causes a lot of chaos for anyone in the South Bay that is commuting,” Bailey said.

CALTRANS purpose of the project states “to install a suicide deterrence system in the most timely manner in order to reduce suicides and suicide attempts as soon as is practicable, while also reducing closures of the Bridge due to these events.”

According to CALTRANS, suicides do not qualify under current Highway Safety Improvements Program, therefore funding would have to come elsewhere.

The proposed project would be made up of eight to 10 tall vertical posts with stainless steel netting. The estimated cost for the project is around $140 million and if all goes as planned, it could take between three to five years to starts construction.

Soluna Wellness Owner, Antonio Hernandez, who has provided mental health services for the community says the barrier would be a great step in helping those who need help.

“Even having the barriers as a sign that the City of San Diego cares is important — that’s a start,” Hernandez said.