CORONADO, Calif. – One of San Diego County’s most treasured beaches recently was recognized among America’s best by an industry expert known as Dr. Beach.

The annual list by Beach, whose real name is Stephen Leatherman, ranked Coronado Beach as the seventh-best in the U.S., calling it “the toast of Southern California.” It is the highest-ranked California beach on the list that’s topped by Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

It’s not the first time Coronado Beach has captured Leatherman’s eye. He ranked it No. 8 in 2021 and No. 9 in the three previous years.

“With its subtropical vegetation, unique Mediterranean climate, and fine sparkling sand, beach-goers flock to this beach for great ship-watching and the summer’s warm and mild surf,” Leatherman wrote.

The ranking comes from Leatherman’s extensive experience in the field. He’s a professor and director of coastal research at Florida International University and he’s held similar roles at other institutions including the University of Maryland and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, his website shows.

He rates the beaches using criteria he developed years ago to rate a beach’s condition, the softness and color of the sand, public safety and the level of development surrounding them, among others.

The recognition should be hardly a shock to San Diegans who routinely see the scenic beach and its shimmering sand on Coronado Island rated among the best in the country.

Earlier this month, Travel + Leisure had Coronado Beach at No. 3 in its rankings of the top 25 beaches.

Last year, Tripadvisor ranked it at No. 20 in its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for Beaches in the U.S., one of four California beaches on the list including two in San Diego County. The other, La Jolla Cove, was No. 14 on that list.

See this year’s entire list from Dr. Beach by clicking or tapping here.