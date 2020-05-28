Cooped-up San Diegans take to hiking trails for recreation

SAN DIEGO – After a couple months cooped up indoors, San Diegans are heading for the outdoors.

“They’re like, ‘It’s open, let’s go’,” said one mom who showed up at Mission Trails on Wednesday for a bike ride with her son.

“Because of the quarantine and everything, it’s nice to get out,” local hiker Matthew Aryan said.

Zoos and amusement parks remain closed due to state and local COVID-19 restrictions, effectively limiting people’s options to stretch their legs. As a result, some who normally wouldn’t hike are turning out, too.

“We’re definitely starting to see an uptick,” said Thomas Shoots, a spokesperson for Cal Fire San Diego. He added that cool morning weather can be “deceptive” for hikers, remarking, “once the marine layer evaporates, it gets hot fast.”

Shoots said rescue teams are training with a helicopter to prepare to make rescues as needed. They were called out to Ramona twice in a week for such a rescue, he said.

“Talking with crews, they say they’ve seen more children out here on hiking trails than usual,” he said. “If you’re going out with young ones, they may not have the same capacity that you do.”

Shoots is reminding prospective hikers to wear sunscreen, bring a hat and water.