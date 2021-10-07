Cooler weather, rain in the forecast for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Are you ready for some cooler temperatures? Forecasters say it will feel like fall over the next few days in San Diego.

The National Weather Service says patchy drizzle is expected Thursday morning as a low pressure system from the west brings cooling through Friday. Stronger, gusty west winds were forecast for the mountains and deserts tonight into Friday evening, with more widespread rainfall late Thursday into Friday morning.

Showers could linger through the afternoon for inland areas, forecasters said.

It will be feeling a bit like fall out there for the next couple of days 🍂



High temps today in the mtns and valleys will be 10 to 15 degrees below average, while the coast and deserts will be around 5 degrees below average.



It will be even cooler on Friday! #cawx pic.twitter.com/rMXbVZrE2c — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 7, 2021

During the shift in weather pattern, high temperatures in the mountains and valleys will be 10-15 degrees below average, while the coast and deserts see a 5-degree dip, the NWS said.

Forecasters say the cooling trend will continue Friday with high temperatures for some mountain and inland valley areas 20-25 degrees below average.

Here is the projected rainfall for Thursday night and Friday. Most amounts will be 1/4" to 1/2" with local amounts over 1" possible in the mountains. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EhqupTVO1I — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 6, 2021