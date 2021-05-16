Cool conditions, light rain in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An area of low pressure was expected to move into San Diego County over the next couple of days, maintaining cool conditions with gusty onshore winds over the mountains and deserts and a deep marine layer over the coast and western valleys, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Some spotty drizzle and light showers were possible through early Sunday afternoon from the coast to the coastal slopes, forecasters said.

The weather service extended a wind advisory until 8 a.m. Monday for mountains and deserts in San Diego County, with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible. Areas of blowing dust and sand may reduce visibility at times.

Coastal high temperatures on Sunday were expected to be 62-67 degrees with overnight lows of 53-58 and a 30% chance of rain. Western valley highs will be 65 with overnight lows of 59-64 and a 50% chance of rain.

Mountain highs were expected to be 55-66 with overnight lows of 40-46 and a 20% chance of rain. Desert highs will be 82-87 with blowing dust and overnight lows of 56-64, with 50 mph wind gusts possible.

A ridge was expected to arrive later Tuesday, providing dry and warmer weather through Wednesday, the NWS said. Another cold, upper-level trough will develop over California on Thursday, setting up another round of cooling and widespread gusty onshore winds across the region.

At the beaches, a long period south swell at 3 feet was expected in far northern San Diego County on Sunday. Strong rip and longshore currents were likely Sunday into Monday.

