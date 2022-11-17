JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — A sexually violent predator has been assigned to live in the Jacumba Hot Springs area, authorities announced Thursday.

William Stafford, 71, committed numerous sexual offenses between 1968 and 1990, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He served multiple years in state prison before his civil commitment to a state mental hospital for sex offenders.

Deputies and the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Task Force on Wednesday went door-to-door in Jacumba to inform the community about Stafford’s assignment.

Stafford, who is required to register as a sex offender for life, was released into the community in 2022 under the Conditional Release Program, pursuant to a court order, per sheriff’s officials. He is not wanted by authorities at this time.

“California Penal Code Section 290, also known as “Megan’s Law,” permits law enforcement agencies to warn the community about sex offenders who frequent the area. The purpose of this notice is to allow members of the public to protect themselves and their children from sex offenders,” the sheriff’s department stated.

Authorities advise that anyone who threatens, intimidates, or harasses the subject or any other person will not be tolerated and may result in prosecution.