INDIO, Calif. — A Guatemalan citizen with a rape conviction was arrested by Border Patrol agents last week at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Imperial County, according to officials with U.S. Customers and Border Protection.

The man, who had been previously deported from the U.S., was encountered by agents on Monday, Dec. 4 at about 11:20 p.m. According to CBP, he was a passenger in a red SUV that approached the checkpoint.

Agents had referred the vehicle to secondary inspection after he raised the agents’ suspicion. Officials said agents then used law enforcement databases to identify the passenger.

According to CBP, record checks revealed the man, whose name was not disclosed, had a 2014 conviction in Indianapolis for child rape and was subsequently deported in 2017.

Authorities said he was arrested again in June 2023 after attempting to unlawfully enter the country as part of a maritime smuggling event near San Clemente. As a result of the incident, he was sentenced to six months behind bars for illegal re-entry of a convicted felon.

At the Highway 86 checkpoint, the man was arrested and placed into removal proceedings to deport him back to Guatemala, CBP said. The driver of the SUV and the vehicle were released.

“This arrest of an undocumented child rapist represents a prime example of how important our Border Patrol agents are in saving lives,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “The Indio Border Patrol agent working the checkpoint that day may have well prevented harm to another child.”