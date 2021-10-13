Man convicted of murder as a teen back behind bars for stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man previously sentenced to a state prison term as a teenager for murder, then released last year due to changes to state law regarding juvenile defendants, has been sentenced to six years in state prison for robbing and stabbing a stranger in El Cajon earlier this year.

Dejon Satterwhite, 32, was previously convicted of murder and attempted murder for a trio of gang-related shootings committed in 2004, when Satterwhite was a teen, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. Two people were killed and three others were wounded in the shootings.

Satterwhite and two others were convicted and he was sentenced to 196 years to life in state prison.

He was released from prison last fall and then arrested about six months later for the robbery and stabbing, which prosecutors say happened on March 11.

According to the DA’s Office, changes to state law that led to Satterwhite’s release included the passage of Proposition 57, which requires transfer hearings for juvenile defendants 14 or older to determine if their case should be transferred to adult court, and SB 1391, which bars defendants under 16 from being tried as adults or receiving transfer hearings.

Since Satterwhite was 15 at the time of the murders, his convictions were converted into juvenile convictions.

In the El Cajon case, prosecutors allege Satterwhite asked the victim for money and offered to share drugs with him. When the victim produced a wad of cash from his sock, Satterwhite snatched the roll and ran, and the victim gave chase.

When the man caught up with Satterwhite, the defendant stabbed him, causing the victim to suffer a punctured left lung, prosecutors said.

Satterwhite later pleaded guilty to robbery and allegations of causing great bodily injury and using a deadly weapon and was sentenced Tuesday to the new prison term.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.