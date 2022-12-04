OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A convenience store clerk was shot during an armed robbery in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Police Department.

Two male suspects entered an AM PM, located at 1920 Mission Avenue, shortly before 4:45 a.m. and demanded money from the store clerk.

OPD said the clerk, a male in his 40s, proceeded to give the suspects a few hundred dollars and then started chasing them with a stick.

During the altercation, one of the suspects pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and shot the clerk in the torso before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as Latinos in their 20s with medium builds who both stand at about 5 feet, 10 inches in height.

Officials say the armed suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes. The other suspect was was wearing a gray new balance hoodie, blacks sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information related to the robbery in Oceanside is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.