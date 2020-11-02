Controversial East County group removed from Facebook

LA MESA, Calif. — A controversial East County group has been removed from Facebook for a second time.

The group Defend East County was pulled from Facebook Saturday then briefly republished before it was removed again. Founder Justin Haskins said he feels Facebook is censoring him.

“If they can do it to our group, they can do it to anybody,” he told FOX 5. “It’s just that precedence that is set, that you know, who gets to decide?”

Haskins started the group earlier this year after violence erupted in La Mesa during protests about police misconduct. Critics have said the group incites violence and promotes white supremacy.

“This group has terrorized black and brown citizens in East County,” Alana Ethridge of East County Black Indigenous People Of Color said. “The goal for why they started was to protect property and since then, all they’ve done is make citizens feel unsafe and every event that they go to they cause problems.”

Haskins denied those claims.

“There are people that want to meet violence with violence,” Haskins said. “That’s not what the intent of the group is, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t people in there that think like that. But that isn’t representative of the group. We’re not out there trying to hurt anybody.”

Facebook released a statement in August, saying in part:

“…we expanded our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy to address militarized social movements and violence-inducing conspiracy networks, such as QAnon. Since then, we’ve identified over 600 militarized social movements, removing about 2,400 Pages, 14,200 Groups and about 1,300 Instagram accounts…”

Facebook has not said why Defend East County was removed. Haskins said he appealed to Facebook and the status of the group is currently under review.