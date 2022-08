SAN DIEGO — Crews Tuesday rescued a construction worker who had fallen 20 feet into a trench in the Morena neighborhood of San Diego.

The fall was reported at 9:37 a.m. in the 4700 block of Friars Road, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The worker, a 35-year-old man, was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center.

