SAN DIEGO -- A construction worker was injured when he fell into a deep trench Thursday afternoon on the UC San Diego campus.

The worker was on a ladder when, shortly after 2:30 p.m., he fell 30 feet into a hole. During his fall, he hit a steam pipe and suffered steam burns.

San Diego firefighters used a pulley system to hoist the man up.

Medics took the man, identified only as in his 20s, to UC San Diego Health to be treated for the burns and other injuries.