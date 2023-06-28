SAN DIEGO — A construction worker became stuck in trench from the waist down at the site of a single family home in La Jolla Shores on Wednesday.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed around 8:55 a.m. that crews are working to rescue the trapped individual in the 8000 block of El Paseo Grande.

Fire officials say the construction worker is conscious and alert.

A construction worker became stuck in trench from the waist down at the site of a single family home in La Jolla Shores. (KSWB)

In an update at 11:48 a.m., SDFD says rescuers are using extreme caution because of the nature of the trench and potential for collapse.

There is no word yet on how long it may take to extricate the person from the ditch.

At this time, no traffic disruptions have been reported in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.