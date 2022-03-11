EL CAJON, Calif. — Record-high gas prices are also impacting the construction industry in San Diego County, as owners of roofing and construction companies say customers may see higher costs on their next home project.

The owner of Diamond Roofing worries higher costs will dissuade homeowners from fixing their roofs or retrofitting their homes.

“Everyone knows shingles,” Diamond Roofing Owner Fred Marion said. “Asphalt-based shingles, they’re made with oil.”

Marion says record gas prices have added 5% to 10% in expenses to his bottom line.

“It’s getting worse by the day,” Marion said. “It affects us tenfold. We’re paying more fuel costs for our 20-25 trucks. Our suppliers, our vendors of roofing materials, they’re raising their prices.”

He’s been in business in El Cajon for the past nine years and says Diamond Roofing barely survived during the pandemic.

“We’re kind of worried because it’s right after COVID so we’re dealing with this. More than anything it’s hard to price a job,” Marion said.

Marion worries the price of oil-based materials will continue to rise as the U.S. bans Russian oil imports.

“I think they needed to, because Russia invading Ukraine is not a good thing,” he said. “But if I look at it as a business owner, I think it’s hard because now they shut off that streamline, so now it’s only going to drive our prices up even more in the oil, so it’s like it’s a catch-22.”

He is now forgoing new equipment to cut costs elsewhere while his employees say the governor’s proposed gas tax rebate may not be enough to offset their costs.

“You appreciate the governor trying to do something to kind of help, but at the same time you kind of want to say, ‘OK, well why aren’t we just using our resources and using our own oil?’” Diamond Roofing Sales Manager Rachelle Laws said.

Marion says he will also look to cut cost-in areas like marketing and employee bonuses, but hopes he won’t have to lay off any of his workers.