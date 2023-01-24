OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.

The 60-unit complex called Greenbrier Village, which will be located on Greenbrier Drive between Apple Street and Oceanside Boulevard in Loma Alta, will serve as another housing option for homeless and very low-income households in the county.

The project, which was spearheaded by National CORE and the San Diego Community Housing Corporation, is expected to cost about $26 million, with about $3.5 million coming from the City of Oceanside and $5.9 million from San Diego County’s No Place Like Home funds.

“Today really shows a collaboration between public agencies and private sectors coming together and making good things happen,” County Supervisor Jim Desmond said during the Jan. 17 groundbreaking. “We’ve got to supply more affordable housing to help end homelessness in San Diego County.”

Construction of the complex is expected to take about two years and should open to residents in early 2025, county spokesperson Anita Lightfoot said in an email to FOX 5.

When it is complete, Lightfoot says 29 of the available units will be directly funded by No Place Like Home and reserved for households referred through the county’s homelessness system. The remainder of the units will be available for other households in need of integrated supportive housing.

Greenbrier Village’s grounds will include recreational amenities, as well as a courtyard with an outdoor terrace and barbecue area, a community garden, and a designated outdoor smoking area.

The new complex will also offer residents on-site services and case management designed to help individuals experiencing housing insecurity, using local providers such as The Hope through Housing Foundation, the County of San Diego Behavioral Health Services, San Ysidro Health and Interfaith Community Services.

The future site of Greenbrier Village is also near the Crouch Street Sprinter Station along the North County Transit District rail line providing close access to Amtrak, Metrolink, San Diego MTS buses and other public transportation.

“Housing is just the first step to obtaining stability. The support services that we offer, coupled with high-quality homes, provide tools for our residents to set a foundation to achieve security,” Michael Ruane, president of National CORE, said in a press release. “We want to see people thrive and we want to help them do that by ending the poverty cycle and eliminating their risk of homelessness.”

Greenbrier Village is the eighth complex to begin development in the county using funds from the nearly $126 million awarded to the county since 2019 from the state through the “No Place Like Home” program, aimed at funding the development of affordable housing communities.

Future developments using funds through this program include complexes in Vista and San Ysidro, as well as the Teralta West and Pacific Beach neighborhoods in the City of San Diego.