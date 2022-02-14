Construction begins for affordable housing in Grantville

SAN DIEGO — Metropolitan Transit System and elected officials broke ground Monday morning on an affordable housing project featuring 124 rental apartments in the Grantville neighborhood.

Affirmed Housing, an organization that offers supportive housing opportunities for individuals who are homeless, is developing ShoreLINE apartments on property previously used as overflow parking for the Grantville Trolley Station.

“Perhaps nothing is more critical than putting roofs over our families’ heads,” California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis said. “That is what is so fundamental – shelter is so fundamental. And what you’re doing here today, what we will be doing in breaking ground on this project, is providing more opportunity for those future generations, which will go on to make our state great.”

The new housing development is set to offer a five-story multi-family apartment building with up to three bedroom units reserved for households earning 30-60% of the area median income, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.

“It could be all the range of a college student who’s just trying to get their shot at a positive future, to a senior citizen who has lived for decades in the city and is concerned that they cannot continue to afford to live here,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. “That’s what this patch of dirt can do. That’s the opportunity that this site creates.”

In order to support the project, SDHC said they authorized the issuance of $31.4 million in tax-exempt Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds and $27 million in taxable bonds, which the city council approved.

The San Diego Housing Commission also awarded 25 rental housing vouchers to ShoreLINE to help pay rent for tenants with income up to 30% of AMI.

