Conservationists celebrate 1st birthday of rare seadragons bred in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The rare weedy seadragons hatched in captivity at a San Diego aquarium — a feat only pulled off a few times — are turning one year old this week and local conservationists are celebrating.

The Birch Aquarium at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography is one of the few in the world to successfully breed the unusual fish. The babies with leafy appendages were less than an inch long at birth but have grown to nearly 9 inches.

“It has been very exciting to have successfully hatched baby weedy seadragons and have them continuing to thrive,” said Leslee Matsushige, who heads the aquarium’s Seadragon Conservation Program.

“We look forward to watching them grow into mature adults, and join others in our collection to potentially breed and produce more baby seadragons.”

The hatchlings came less than a year after the aquarium built what is believed to be one of the world’s largest habitats for the sea dragons, whose native populations off Australia are threatened by pollution, warming oceans and the illegal pet and alternative medicine trades.

After their birth, the tiny weedy seadragons were kept “behind-the-scenes,” but the aquarium says they’re now large enough to be added to the main exhibit with the other subspecies. Birch remains closed to the public, however, due to COVID-19. In the meantime, fans are invited to check out the new “Seadragon Cam,” which offers a live look at the habitat.

Matsushigee also plans to host a Facebook Live chat to share more about the animals.

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach was the first in the world to breed the weedy sea dragons in 2001. Since 1995 Birch Aquarium has bred thirteen different seahorse species.