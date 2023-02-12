A vehicle collided with a concrete barrier downtown, police said. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A vehicle collided with a concrete barrier downtown on Sunday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.

Officials received a call shortly after 4:45 a.m. reporting the incident, which occurred on the 1200 block of First Avenue.

Responding officers discovered a broken concrete barrier that was “dangerously hanging” over a roadway, which was located under the collision area.

Authorities have since fixed the broken pillar.

There were no injuries related to this incident, according to police.