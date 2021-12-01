Concert lineup, food options unveiled for first holiday season at Rady Shell

SAN DIEGO — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is kicking off the holiday season with festive concerts and new food options this December.

The San Diego Symphony is hosting its holiday shows outdoors for the first time after the grand opening of the new waterfront venue this year. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Sarkissian got a look at the concert lineup and festive cuisine Wednesday morning.

All holiday concerts begin at 5 p.m. and ticket prices range from $25-$95.

This year’s holiday schedule includes:

Noel Noel, Dec. 10-12

The Muppet Christmas Carol – In Concert, Dec. 18

Disney’s Frozen In Concert, Dec 22

The venue highlighted food options available at the holiday concerts, including a coconut curry soup that is getting a lot of attention online. “Frozen”-inspired holiday cookies and a new kids menu are bound to be a hit with children, while adults can order an elegant 3-course meal.

Learn more about the holiday concerts and food on The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park website.

Enjoy fun for the whole family this holiday season at The Rady Shell! 🎄 Experience the magic of Disney's Frozen & The Muppets Christmas Carol live in concert in addition to San Diego's beloved holiday tradition, Noel Noel. ✨



Tickets: https://t.co/1sjpImfRLs pic.twitter.com/0aajYnWRf6 — San Diego Symphony (@SanDiegoSymph) November 15, 2021