SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is looking to expand it’s Safe Parking program to help people who are living out of their vehicles. However, some residents nearby a new lot are concerned about the proposed addition.

The Malcom X Library in the Emerald Hills neighborhood was selected by city officials as a possible site to open a fifth overnight Safe Parking lot for the unsheltered.

While the proposed lot would expand services for unhoused San Diegans, some residents of the neighborhood oppose the library’s selection as the new site, arguing that it could create safety problems given a school next door and a new Live Well Center across the street.

“These people need services — they really do need help. But I don’t know if the parking lot is the best solution for this because there is other families and kids that we need to keep in mind just to keep them safe,” Carla Dorantes, who uses the library to work with at-risk youth, told FOX 5 on Friday.

According to the city, the proposed site would provide more than a hundred parking spaces for unsheltered people to park and sleep overnight, then leave during the day.

“Kids first, safety for children first, period,” said Mark Anthony, a resident who works with kids who have learning deficits. The homeless issue is a tough issue, but the bottom line is I’m for not having anything near where kids go to get education.”

The city has already opened four safe parking sites: two 24-hour lots in Mission Valley and Bay Ho, as well as two limited-hour lots in Serra Mesa and Kearny Mesa.

Michael Smith says he and his family used one until they could get resources for shelter.

“I think it’s a great idea that they turn this into Safe Parking, because there’s not enough shelters out there as it is,” Smith said. “If we can get another Safe Parking out in our community then it’s going to better a lot of people’s lives.”

City officials say the Malcolm X Library lot is one of 11 potential sites the city is vetting for the next Safe Parking lot and any decision will take some time.

In the meantime, local activist Shane Harris is rallying support, urging the city to eventually choose a spot, other than the library.

“We’re not opposed to homeless people. We have stepped up many times to help people in need, but this is not the proper location for trying to meet the needs of those folks,” said Harris.

City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery-Steppe, who represents the district, has also voiced her support for a safe parking site elsewhere.