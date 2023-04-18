SAN DIEGO — Snapdragon Stadium announced Tuesday it will be the site of a 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match.

The date for the semifinal matchup at Snapdragon Stadium has been confirmed for Wednesday, July 12, officials said in a release.

Tickets for the general public can be purchased starting on Tuesday, April 25, at 10 a.m.

The major professional men’s soccer tournament, which features the best national teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean, will be played at 15 stadiums in 14 U.S. and Canadian metropolitan areas.

Another semifinal game is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 12 while the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final will occur on July 16 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.