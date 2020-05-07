Safari Park mourns loss of cheetah’s companion dog

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Wednesday announced the passing of Raina, longtime companion dog to Ruuxa the cheetah.

The two animals were raised together from a very young age and were always there for one another, according to San Diego Zoo Global. Rain helped Ruuxa as he learned to run again after leg surgery, and Ruuxa supported Raina as she battled an aggressive tumor.

Raina received chemotherapy to treat her tumor and thrived for many years before developing additional health issues. Her condition continued to progress over the last couple of weeks.

“The team compassionately assisted her passing,” the organization said.