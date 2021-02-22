Community rallies around family of father, son killed in crash: ‘Poway is here for you’

POWAY, Calif. – Community support continues to pour in for the family of a Poway father and son who were killed in a car crash earlier this month.

Steve Pirolli and his 13-year-old son Stephen were leaving a baseball practice Feb. 12 at Poway High School when they were hit by another car. Pirolli, 54, died at the scene of the crash. His son was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In the days since the crash, a GoFundMe campaign amassed hundreds of donations and restaurants have stepped up to provide a portion of proceeds to help the family with funeral and medical costs.

“It’s such a tight community,” said Rebecca Saldivar, owner of The Hop Stop in Poway. “It’s like a village here and so I felt like I had to do something.”

From friends of the family to total strangers, news of the crash shook parts of the community, compelling some businesses like The Hop Stop to step up in the wake of a family’s tragedy.

“I don’t know the family myself,” Saldivar said. “However, we’ve lived in Poway for 14 years. We have kids of our own and I felt compelled to help.”

At The Hop Stop, diners can select a donation amount for the Pirolli family when settling their tab in addition to 25% of total sales going to the family from 5-9 p.m. this week through Thursday.

On Thursday, Stephen’s baseball team, San Diego Crush, will be hosted at the restaurant with family members including Stephen’s mother expected to attend as well.

“I’m happy to talk with her, meet her, hug her and basically tell her I’m here for you, Poway is here for you,” Saldivar said.